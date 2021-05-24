The Weeknd, Taylor Swift und Co.: Das sind die Gewinner der Billboard Music Awards

In der Nacht zu Montag sind in Los Angeles die Billboard Music Awards verliehen worden. Als großer Gewinner gilt Sänger The Weeknd – er nahm gleich zehn der begehrten Trophäen mit nach Hause. Doch wer hat eigentlich sonst noch gewonnen? Hier finden Sie alle Gewinner aufgelistet:

Top Artist: The Weeknd

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Ausgezeichnete Alben bei den Billboard Music Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke „Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon“

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd „After Hours“

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke „Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon“

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen „Dangerous: The Double Album“

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga „Chromatica“

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly „Tickets to My Downfall“

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny „YHLQMDLG“

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood „My Gift“

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music „Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1″

Ausgezeichnete Singles bei den Billboard Music Awards

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch „ROCKSTAR“

Top Selling Song: BTS „Dynamite“

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth „I Hope“

Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch „ROCKSTAR“

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett „I Hope“

Top Rock Song: AJR „Bang!“

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott „Wash Us In The Blood“

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny ft. Jhay Cortez „Dákiti“

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN „Roses (Imanbek Remix)“

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake „Graves Into Gardens“

