The Weeknd, Taylor Swift und Co.: Das sind die Gewinner der Billboard Music Awards

In der Nacht zu Montag sind in Los Angeles die Billboard Music Awards verliehen worden. Als großer Gewinner gilt Sänger The Weeknd – er nahm gleich zehn der begehrten Trophäen mit nach Hause. Doch wer hat eigentlich sonst noch gewonnen? Hier finden Sie alle Gewinner aufgelistet:
Das sind die Gewinner der Billboard Music Awards
Top Artist: The Weeknd
Top New Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett
Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabón Armado
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Ausgezeichnete Alben bei den Billboard Music Awards
Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke „Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon“
Top R&B Album: The Weeknd „After Hours“
Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke „Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon“
Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen „Dangerous: The Double Album“
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga „Chromatica“
Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly „Tickets to My Downfall“
Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny „YHLQMDLG“
Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood „My Gift“
Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music „Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1″
Ausgezeichnete Singles bei den Billboard Music Awards
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“
Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch „ROCKSTAR“
Top Selling Song: BTS „Dynamite“
Top Radio Song: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth „I Hope“
Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch „ROCKSTAR“
Top R&B Song: The Weeknd „Blinding Lights“
Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett „I Hope“
Top Rock Song: AJR „Bang!“
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott „Wash Us In The Blood“
Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny ft. Jhay Cortez „Dákiti“
Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN „Roses (Imanbek Remix)“
Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake „Graves Into Gardens“
